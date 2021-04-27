West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to postpone all exams scheduled between May 7 and June 30 amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

“In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID Positive Cases in the State, the Commission has decided in consultation with the State Government, that all Written Examinations scheduled to be taken by the Commission between 07/05/2021 and 30/06/2021 stands postponed until further orders, to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic,” WBPSC said in a circular posted on its website wbpsc.gov.in.

Fresh dates for the postponed examinations would be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the WBPSC portal from time to time for updates.

Here’s WBPSC exam postponement notice.

Among the exam scheduled to be held in this period are West Bengal Civil Service Main Exam 2020 (May 17, 18, 19 and 21), West Bengal Civil Service Prelim Exam 2021 (May 30), and WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Prelims 2020 (June 13).

The Paper-IV exam of WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Mains 2019 on May 7 also stands postponed.

WBPSC Civil Service 2019 PT in online mode

Moreover, WBPSC has also decided that interview/personality test for West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2019 (for both Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Services) scheduled from April 30 to May 20 (excluding Government holidays) will be taken in online mode. The date-wise schedule of interviews indicating Roll Number, name and category of the candidates is posted on the WBPSC portal. It can be accessed through direct link here.