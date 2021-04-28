The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to 1,145 non-teaching posts at the University of Delhi (DU). Interested candidates can apply at the NTA website recruitment.nta.nic.in or the DU portal du.ac.in

The last day to fill and submit the application form is April 28 while fees can be paid till April 29. An application fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged, with relaxation for reserved categories.

The recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,145 vacancies in 51 different posts including Junior Assistant (236), Laboratory Attendant (152), Library Attendant (109), Stenographer (77), Engineering Attendant (52), among others at DU. NTA will be conducting the recruitment process on behalf of DU.

Eligibility

Candidates can read the detailed recruitment advertisement, along with information on eligibility criteria, selection procedure, the scheme of exam, etc. at the link given below or at the DU/NTA websites.

Selection procedure

The selection method varies for different posts but a written/online test for all posts will be conducted by NTA at centres across India. NTA will allocate the exam centre in the chosen city, which will be displayed on the admit card. The admit card will be uploaded on the NTA website.

Candidates who clear the recruitment exam will appear for a skill test (for some posts) and Personality Test/Interview round.

Here’s Delhi University Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: