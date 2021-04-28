The Judicial Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court will close the online application window today for recruitment to 367 different posts. Interested and eligible candidates can register at mhc.tn.gov.in. The last date for remittance of fee, by challan through a bank is April 30.

Earlier, the last date to register and submit the online applications for the posts was April 23, but the deadline was extended.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies of Office Assistant (310), Chobdar (40), Cook (1), Waterman (1), Room Boy (4), Watchman (3), Book Restorer (3) and Library Attendant (6).

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits for unreserved categories are 18 and 30 respectively.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the positions should be a Class 8 pass or its equivalent. For the post of Office Assistant, preference will be given for the persons having a valid LMV driving license/experience in cooking/experience in housekeeping.

Examination fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021:

Visit Madras HC website mhc.tn.gov.in Click on fresh registration for the posts Register using contact details Login and fill the online application form Upload documents and pay fees Submit form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for Madras High Court recruitment 2021.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be based on Common Written Examination, Practical Test, and Oral Test conducted by the Judicial Recruitment Cell. The final selection of candidates to the posts will be made on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidates in the Practical Test and the Oral Test, as per merit and following the rule of reservation.