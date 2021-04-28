Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited online applications for the recruitment to various posts including Draughtsman, Supervisor Store, Radio Mechanic, and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at bro.gov.in by June 10, 2021, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 459 vacancies, of which, 43 posts are for Draughtsman, 11 for Supervisor Store, 4 for Radio Mechanic, 1for Lab Asst, 100 for Multi Skilled Worker (Mason), 150 for Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static), 150 for Store Keeper Technical.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years. Applicants willing to apply for Multi Skilled Worker (Mason) and Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) posts must not be more than the age of 25 years. For other posts, the upper age limit is 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

Draughtsman: Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Science Subjects from a recognized Board and have two years Certificate in Architecture or Draughtsmanship.

Supervisor Store: Candidates should hold a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and have certificate in Material Management or Inventory Control or Stores Keeping.

Radio Mechanic: Candidates should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board and have Radio Mechanic Certificate from Industrial Training Institute.

Lab Asst: Candidates should have passed Class 12 and have completed Laboratory Assistant Certification.

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): Matriculation from a recognized Board and have a certificate of Building construction/Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training.

Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static): Matriculation from a recognized Board and hold a certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training.

Store Keeper Technical: Candidates should have passed Class 12 and have store keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment.

Application Fee:

The applications fee is Rs 50. Candidates from reserved category and handicapped candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Application Process:

Applicants may submit their applications in the format suggested in the notification.

“All applications quoting this advertisement number and post applied for should be submitted so as to reach to Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015, within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement from the candidates staying in plains and 60 days from the candidates those in the state of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Lahaul and Spiti 7 District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh and the Union territories of Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, as per format of application enclosed as Appendix ‘E’ to this advertisement,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.