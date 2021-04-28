Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men (TSWREIS) has extended the online applications deadline for first-year undergraduate courses. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website tswreis.in till May 30.

Taking to Twitter, TSWREIS wrote, “Last date for submission of online applications for admission into first-year UG courses - B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to 30.05.2021.”

Last date for submission of online applications for admission into first-year UG courses - B.A/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women and Men for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to 30.05.2021.@RSPraveenSwaero — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 27, 2021

The candidates are instructed to visit the TSWREIS website https://t.co/Kq5np0pCP4 for an online application and other queries. — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 27, 2021

Earlier, the examination was deferred due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. As per the information available on the website, the new dates will be announced 15 days before the examination, reports Firstpost.

Steps to apply for the UG Courses:

Visit the official website tswreis.in On the homepage, click on the application hyperlink Fill up the application form and upload the documents Pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

The officials have advised the candidates to follow the TSWREIS website tswreis.in to access the online application and contact the helpdesk at 180042545678 for any queries, reports NDTV.