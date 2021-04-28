Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group-I Services Mains 2018 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted from December 14 to 20, 2020, in 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre can check their results on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 9,679 candidates were declared eligible to appear for the examination and as per the notice, 326 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Oral Test/ Interview round.

“In view of the existing pandemic situation, it is tentatively decided to hold interviews from June 14th onwards. However the exact schedule and dates of Oral Test (interview) will be placed in the website of the Commission at a later date. Individual call letters also will be sent to candidates. A copy of this result can also be seen on the Commission’s Website: www.psc.ap.gov.in and also in the Notice Board of the Commission,” read the notification.

Steps to download the results:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the home, click on “Results for Mains - Group-I Services (General) Recruitment Notification No. 27/2018...” under Announcements tab The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

