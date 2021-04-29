The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer keys for various posts including — Junior Stenographer (English), Fire Operator (Only for Male), Food Safety Operator, Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator, veterinary Livestock Operator and Store Keeper exam held on April 19 and 22. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys and raise objections till May 3, 2021, on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“Candidates who had appeared in the examination for the above said posts on the said dates, may view the draft answer keys and the final objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The link will be available w.e.f. April 29 to May 3,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the answer keys:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the hyperlink “DRAFT ANSWER KEYS FOR FILING OBJECTIONS, IF ANY IN R/O OF ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 19,20,22&23 APR 2021 FOR VARIOUS POST CODES” Key in your login credentials and submit Check the answer keys and take a printout for future reference Raise objections against the released answer keys, if any

Click on “Click here to raise objection” button in the tab “Objection Form” to raise your objections. The candidates can submit Objection till 5th day (total of 5 days) of start of this Link, i.e., May 3, 2021. The link for submission of objection shall not be available there after, read a statement on the website.

Here’s the direct link to download the answer keys and raise objections.

