The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2021). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8. The examination will be held through remote proctored mode only with an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minute. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient places.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card:



Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to ‘CSEET’ section and click on download admit card link Click on the link given in the PDF Key in your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and date of birth Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card.

Opt-out facility for candidates

Amid the Covid-19 situation, ICSI has decided to give the facility to the candidates to opt-out from CSEET to be held on May 8 to CSEET to be held in July 2021. The CSEET fee paid for the May 2021 session will be credited to July 2021 session for such candidates.

Candidates willing to avail of this benefit shall be required to submit a declaration in the prescribed format at https://tinyurl.com/9w6tds latest by May 3. On receipt of the declaration, registration of the candidate for May 2021 session of CSEET will be cancelled and he/she will be enrolled for the July 2021 session of CSEET. No fresh registration will be required.

“Once the declaration is submitted, no request for its change/revocation will be entertained under any circumstances. This is a one-time facility being provided to candidates due to Covid 19, without creating any precedent for future,” ICSI said in its notice.

Here’s ICSI notice on CSEET May 2021 opt-out facility.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. ICSI will conduct CS Executive Entrance Test based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate.