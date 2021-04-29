The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the extension of the deadline for submission of assignments for June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2021 on its official website ignou.ac.in. Students can submit their assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journals, dissertation, and internships till May 31, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, IGNOU announced that the last date for submission of Assignments has been extended till 31st May 2021 for TEE June 2021.

The last date for submission of Assignments has been extended till 31st May 2021 for TEE June 2021 pic.twitter.com/vu4PqnYS9g — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 29, 2021

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission - has been extended upto May 31, 2021,” read the official notification.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the assignment for June TEE was extended till April 30.

Also, the last date to apply for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, except for certificate and semester-based programmes is April 30. Students are required to login on the official website ignou.ac.in and register for the January session. IGNOU is offering sixteen UGC approved programmes through Online Mode in the JANUARY 2021 session, reports NDTV.

