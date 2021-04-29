Kerala Samastha Exam 2021 results announced; direct link here
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 public examinations 2021.
Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the result of Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 public examinations 2021. The exam was held on April 3 and 4.
Students who appeared in the examinations can check the result on the official website at samastha.in.
The Board has released the result of the English Medium Public Exam - January-March 2021 , Boarding exam April 2021 and General Exam April 2021.
Steps to check Kerala Samastha Exam 2021 results:
- Visit official website samastha.in
- Click on the result link of the exam
- Select class and enter registration number
- Download result and take a printout.