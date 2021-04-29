The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified the postponement of various exams including Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services Exam due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The examinations were scheduled to be held on May 23 and May 30.

“In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, the Principal Grade-II, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director and Combined State Agriculture Services Examinations scheduled from May 23 to May 30 have been postponed. New exam dates will be communicated to the candidates later,” read the notification.

Earlier this month, the Commission conducted the UPPSC RO/ARO 2016 document verification and released the result.

Meanwhile, the Commission is set to conduct the PCS exam 2021 on June 13. The Commission has not announced any change in the schedule of the examination which will be held in stages — Preliminary, Mains and Interview round. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in June, 2021, as per a report by NDTV.

PCS exam is conducted to the recruitment to various posts including — Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, and others.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.