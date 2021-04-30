The All India Bar Examination will end the registration process today for the AIBE XVI exam. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates can complete and submit their application form by May 7. The last date to pay the examination fee is May 4.

The AIBE XVI examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 30. The admit card will be released on the website on May 12.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised schedule.

Earlier, the last registration date was March 22 and the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 which was postponed from the original examination date i.e. March 21, 2021.

Here’s direct link to apply for AIBE XVI 2021.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Registration (AIBE-XVI)’ Fill the registration form, upload documents Pay application fee Submit form and print a copy.

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.