Today is the last day to submit admission forms for PG and UG programmes (except Certificate and Semester-based programmes) at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for January 2021 Session in Distance Learning (ODL Mode).

A registration fee of Rs 200 is applicable. Candidates are advised to read about the courses offered by IGNOU in detail at the ‘Programme Information’ tab on the University’s website. The Prospectus can also be downloaded from the website.

Here’s IGNOU Common Prospectus January-2021.

Steps to apply for IGNOU January 2021 admission in ODL mode:

Visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in Go to ‘Register Online’ section and select ‘Fresh Admission’ Click on the button ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete registration Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2021 admission in ODL mode.