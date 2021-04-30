The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the admission process for Class 1 and other classes in view of the coronavirus crisis. The Class 1 admission process was to conclude on April 23, but now it has been extended beyond April 30. The admission process will be conducted when the situation becomes favourable.

“The declaration of Class 1 admission to be done after April 30 (instead of 23 April), depending on the situation. DC’s [Deputy Commissioners] to decide on the display of the admission list from class II to IX as per the exigencies of the State,” KVS said in a notice posted on its website kvsangathan.nic.in. The Sangathan will release the admission lists and waiting lists for KVS Class 1 later.

Here’s KVS admission extension norice.

KVS has also cancelled the Class 9 entrance exam. The admission will now be done on the basis of the ‘priority category’.

“Class 9 admission to be done on the basis of priority category. Admission test will not be conducted for admission in Class 9,” KVS notice read.