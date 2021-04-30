Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the final result of the 2017 Staff Nurse recruitment process on its official website. The provisional selection is made on basis of verified and finally confirmed weightage marks after Certificate Verification involving experts from Medical & Health Department, based on the date of declaration of results of GNM/B.Sc (Nursing) course, TSPSC said.

The provisional merit list has been made on the basis of the written examination held on March 11, 2018, verification of certificates held from February 25 March 3 and April 24 for the post of Staff Nurse in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

A total of 2,418 candidates have been selected while 893 vacancies are left unfilled for want of eligible of candidates in respective categories against 3311 notified vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse. The TSPSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who are not willing to join this post are required to file the relinquishment till May 1 by 12 noon through weblink provided on the TSPSC website tspsc.gov.in.

Here’s TSPSC 2017 Staff Nurse final merit list.