The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified the extension of the registration deadline for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 due to COVID-19 crisis. Interested candidates can now apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in till May 31.

“In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic. , the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 till May 31 by 5.00 PM,” read the official notification.

Candidates will be able to submit the application fee till May 31 by 11.50 PM. The correction window for the changes including Centre, Cities of Examination etc. will be made available from June 5 to 10, 2021.

The new examination schedule and the dates for downloading of admit cards will be displayed on the official websites jipmat.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in later on.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed Class 12th from arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60 percent (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed Class 10 examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to register for JIPMAT 2021:

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2021 New Registration” Register and create log in credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application

Candidates are instructed to submit only one application per candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.