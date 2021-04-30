Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the result of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET I and II) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on March 24, 2021.

According to a report by Times of India, a total of 42,817 candidates registered for the examination, of which, 39,309 applicants qualified in the UTET I exam while 39,180 candidates appeared for the UTET II exam. As many as 10,166 candidates i.e., 25.86% have qualified the UTET I and 7,230 i.e., 18.45% have qualified the UTET II.

All the candidates those who have now qualified for the test can now apply for the recruitment of teacher of classes 1 to 8 in different schools across Uttarakhand State.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in Click on “Departmental Exam/ UTET” Click on the hyperlink given under “UTET (I & II) RESULT 2020” Key in your login credentials and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the UTET 2020 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.