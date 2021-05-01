The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will re-open the online registrations for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis from May 4, 2021. Earlier, the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to the worsening COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, ICAI announced that re-opening of Online Filling up of Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) considering prevailing Covid19 situation.

Also, ICAI released the official statement which reads, “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10).”

