Today is the last day to apply for a total of 172 vacancies for various posts at the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at mccrectt2020.in.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 81 vacancies for the posts of Firemen, 1 for Station Fire Officer, 41 for Clerks, 2 for SDEs, 4 for JEs, 6 for Sub-Inspectors (enforcement department), 1 for Law Officers, 3 for Jr Draftsman, 4 for Drivers, and 2 for Data Entry Operators, among other posts.

An application fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid by the candidates of General/OBC/ESM/EWS. The amount is Rs 500 for SC/PWD/Ex-Serviceman.

Steps to apply for MCC vacancies:

Visit the official website mccrectt2020.in On the homepage, click on, “Online Form” Key in the required details and click on Next Generate the login ID and password Click on “Complete Your Form” and fill in other details Preview and submit the application Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for the MCC vacancies.