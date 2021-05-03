State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular/contract on its website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI has notified a total of 82 vacancies for various posts on a contract and regular basis, including that of Manager (Credit Analyst) (45), Data analyst (8), Deputy Manager (9), etc.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisements carefully to determine eligibility criteria, mode of selection, etc available on the SBI page.

Here’s direct link to SBI recruitment advertisements.

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2021: