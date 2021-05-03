The University of Delhi has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate final-year exams scheduled to begin in May amid surging Covid-19 cases across the country.

In an official circular posted on its Twitter handle, the DU Examination Body said: “... it is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from 15th May, 2021 are hereby postponed by two weeks and the same shall start on 1st June, 2021.”

Accordingly, all date sheets released for the exam from May 15 hereby stand withdrawn. The new date sheet will be released in due course of time and shall be posted on the DU website du.ac.in.

Fresh date sheet of exams to be issued... read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/TqiJZIPDKz — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 3, 2021

The final year exams will likely be held in online mode.

Several students’ and teachers’ associations had earlier urged the administration to defer the exams.

Students are advised to keep a track of updates on the Delhi University website. The University has warned against fake information circulating on social media and has asked candidates to refer only the official website for regular updates.