The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the objection window for the challenges against the answer keys for various posts including — Junior Stenographer (English), Fire Operator (Only for Male), Food Safety Operator, Junior Stenographer, Junior Telephone Operator, veterinary Livestock Operator and Store Keeper. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys and raise objections on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“Candidates who had appeared in the examination for the above said posts on the said dates, may view the draft answer keys and the final objections if any with respect to these draft answer keys by going to the link given at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The link will be available w.e.f. April 29 to May 3,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to raise objections.

The candidates can submit Objection till 5th day (total of 5 days) of start of this Link, i.e., May 3, 2021. The link for submission of objection shall not be available there after, read a statement on the website.

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.