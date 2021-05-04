Association of Indian Management Schools has announced the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA 2021 April session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.

The ATMA 2021 exam was an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test which was conducted on April 25 in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. ATMA scorecard will bear details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

Steps to download ATMA April 2021 result:

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Select exam (25th April) and enter PID and password The result/scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ATMA April 2021 result.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions is held four times a year to gain admission into more than 740 business schools across the country. Candidates qualifying the entrance test can take the admission process further.