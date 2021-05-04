Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has decided to postpone the Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 30. Moreover, the Commission has deferred 12 other recruitment exams set to be held this month.

“The Haryana Public Service Commission has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for 21.05.2021, 22.05.2021 & 30.05.2021. As and when the Commission decides to conduct these examinations, the information will be made available on the Commission’s website hpsc.gov.in,” HPSC said in a notice posted on its official website.

Candidates will be given a notice of at least 15 days before rescheduling any deferred examination.

Here’s HPSC exam postponement notice.

The HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 will be conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

The other exams postponed are Dental Surgeon, Senior Manager, Deputy Director, Assistant Statistician Statistical Officer, Manager, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Assistant Engineer, etc.