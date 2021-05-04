Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that the May session of the JEE Main 2021 exam has been postponed amid the coronavirus crisis. The May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28. The online registration process had not even commenced yet.

Last month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed the JEE Main April session that was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30.

In an official notice shared by Pokhriyal on Twitter, the NTA said the rescheduling of the April and May sessions of the exam will be done subsequently. The registration process for the May session will also be announced at a later stage.

“Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter.

Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed .

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/utMUGrmJNi — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

NTA has advised candidates to use the extra time to prepare themselves better for their exams. They are also advised to keep visiting the official website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in for regular updates.

About JEE Main 2021

JEE Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

NTA, in an effort to support the student community, is organizing the JEE Main 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The results have also been declared.