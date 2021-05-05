Oil India Limited has notified a total of 119 vacancies for various posts of Drilling Headman, Electrical Supervisor, Asst Rig Electrician and others on its website oil-india.com. Eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-practical/ skill test cum personal assessment(s) from May 24 to June 22.



As per the notification, the candidates will have to register themselves at the venue compulsorily between 7.00 AM to 11.00 AM only.

The walk-in recruitment drive is being held to fill upto 119 vacancies, of which, 4 vacancies are for Drilling Headman post, 5 for Drilling Rigman, 5 for Electrical Supervisor, 10 for Chemical Assistant, 10 for Assistant Rig Electrician, 17 for Drilling Topman, 17 for Assistant MechanicPump, 20 for Gas Logger and 31 for Assistant Mechanic-ICE.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 35 years. The upper age for the post of Chemical Assistant is 40 years. Age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Drilling Headman: Applicants must have passed Class 10th and hold a 3 years diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government recognized Polytechnic.

Drilling Rigman: Applicants must have passed Class 10th and hold a trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Electrical Supervisor: Applicants must have passed Class 10th and hold a 3 years diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government recognized Polytechnic.

Chemical Assistant: The candidates should have passed BSc with Chemistry as one of the subjects and must have minimum 1 year post qualification work experience in chemical activities-fields/lab in Upstream Oil & Gas Industry.

Assistant Rig Electrician: Applicants must have passed Class 10th and have completed 2 years course of Electrician trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Drilling Topman: The candidates should have passed Class 10th and hold a trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Assistant MechanicPump: The candidates should have passed Class 10th and hold a trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Gas Logger: Applicants must have passed Class 12th in Science Stream and must have minimum 1 year post qualification relevant work experience in gas logging.

Assistant Mechanic-ICE: The candidates should have passed Class 10th and hold a trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel trade from Government Recognized Institute.

