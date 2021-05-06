The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the online registration window for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 today. Earlier, the ICAI CA Intermediate, Final May 2021 exams were deferred due to rising Covid-19 cases. Interested candidates can apply online on its official portal icaiexam.icai.org.

The application fee for CA Intermediate is Rs 1500 while that for CA Final is Rs 1800 for Indian citizens.

Steps to register for ICAI CA May 2021 exams:

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, click on Examination Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register online.

Candidates of CA Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course–Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).