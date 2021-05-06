Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conclude the online registration process today for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee and download the application form is May 7, 2021. The date of admit card release and KTET 2021 examination will be announced later.

Here’s the direct link to check the application instructions.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Lower Primary Classes should have passed Class 12th with a minimum of 45% marks. For Upper Primary Classes, the candidates should hold a degree of BA/ BSc/ BCom.

Applicants for High School classes are required to hold a graduation degree with BA/ BSc/ B.Com along with BEd with at least 45% marks. Candidates with a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in teaching in any subject, and are approved by the educational bodies — Universities, NCTE, Board of Examinations, Government of Kerala can apply for KTET.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC category are required to pay the application fees of Rs 500 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Steps to register for KTET 2021:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on NEW REGISTRATION MAY 2021 link Read the instructions and procedure and proceed with the registration Fill in the details and upload the documents Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for KTET 2021.