Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the Class 10th exams, whereas, Class 12th exams stand postponed, as per reports. The Class 10th students will be promoted without examinations on the basis of pre-board and first and second term examination that is on the internal assessment criteria, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

The announcement was made on Twitter, which read, “Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled.”

Another Tweet announced the suspension of Class 12th examination till further notice.

Earlier, the state government had deferred Classes 10th, 12th final examinations. Also, amid the worsening COVID-19 situation across the nation, many state boards, CBSE, and CISCE have announced the postponement or cancellation of the board examinations.