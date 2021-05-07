Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today conclude the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 registrations. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the TS PGECET 2021 at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to 22 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for TS PGECET 2021, and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2021:

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021.

About TS PGECET:

TS PGECET is a computer-based test conducted by Hyderabad-based Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE. The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal. Hall tickets will be available on the portal for download from June 10 to 18.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.