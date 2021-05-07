The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to postpone the release of the official notification for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The Commission is now expected to release the notification in June. The notice can be accessed at the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Exam is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces.

In the notice, the Commission said fresh dates of postponed notification of examination will be announced in due course after assessing the situation. The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for further updates.

Here’s SSC exam postponement notice.

SSC postpones CHSL, CGL exams

Moreover, SSC has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 and Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2020 exam amid the coronavirus crisis.

SSC said the CHSL Tier-1 2020 exams have been postponed for candidates who had opted for their centers in West Bengal. The exam was due to be held on May 21 and 22.

The CGLE Tier-1 2020 exam was scheduled from May 29 to June 7.