Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule of the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2021. The exam will be held between June 8 and 20. Registered candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB PGT exam 2021 will be held in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format on June 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

The name of the exam centre and date of the exam will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. Detailed instructions and a link to download admit card will be released on the board website shortly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the DSSSB website for further information.

Here’s DSSSB PGT exam 2021 schedule.