Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has deferred the final year exams for post-graduate courses. The MD/MS examination was scheduled to begin from June 24, as per the official notification.

The decision was taken amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the other reason for the exam postponement was the advisory issued by the central government to utilize the services of the resident doctors (final year students) for COVID work till the first-year batch joins.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Maharashtra University has also postponed the UG exams due to a the worsening COVID-19 cases. The undergraduate examinations were scheduled to commence on April 19. As per a report by India Today, the undergraduate examinations will be conducted in June 2021. However, students awaits the official notification.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 898 deaths on Friday, of which, 385 occurred in the last 48 hours, reports The Hindu.