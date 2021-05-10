Bank Note Press, Dewas has announced various vacancies of Junior Technician. Assistant and Supervisor posts for graduates, diploma holders, and ITI certificate holders. There are at least 130 posts notified for recruitment.

According to NDTV, the Bank Note Press has notified the job details in the weekly edition of the Employment News. As per the job advertisement, the details of the recruitment will be released on its website on May 12 and the online application process will commence on the same day. Applications will be accepted till June 11. Candidates are advised to visit the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com for updates.

Bank Note Press is a unit of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and is tasked to print world-class high-quality banknotes of different denominations.

A written exam will be held for the selection of candidates which is tentatively scheduled in the month of July-August.

BNP vacancy details