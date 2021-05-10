Telangana government will be recruiting 50,000 MBBS students amid COVID-19 spike to work with COVID patients. As per a report by Times of India, the choice has been taken in the evaluation meeting held by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday amid COVID surge.

The officers have been directed to invite applications from eligible medical students. The shortlisted candidates would be employed for 2 to 3 months. The candidates will be awarded weightage marks in future for government jobs. The recruitment shall reduce the burden on medical staff and ensure the well being of employees working as frontline warriors amid the Covid 19 rise in the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up various vacancies including — doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, and other paramedical staff immediately on a temporary basis to utilise their services for the Covid treatment. The government also said that the temporary employees would be paid respectable salaries, reports Times of India.

Steps to apply for the recruitment:

Visit the registration link odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Register.aspx Fill up the required details including personal, academic, and professional details Once the form is filled, click on register Take a printout of the registration form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.