The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has announced the examination schedule for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021. Candidates applying for the examination can check the schedule on the official website srmist.edu.in.

The JEEE will be held in two phases. Phase-I is scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and 24 and Phase-II on July 25 and 26.

Interested candidates willing to appear for the examinations can register for Phase-I and Phase-II till May 15 and July 20, respectively at srmist.edu.in.

The examination is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1100.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reports Indian Express.

Steps to register for SRMJEEE 2021:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on “SRMJEE 2021 (Phase-I and II) - B.Tech - Apply Now Key in your login credentials and register Login and fill up the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.