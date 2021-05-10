Reserve Bank of India (RBI)has announced the final recruitment examination result for the post of Assistant in the Bank’s Guwahati Office. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the list of qualified candidates from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A total of 47 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts. The list, however, is provisional subject to the candidates being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and condition.

“It may please be noted that in the absence of required certificate/s, document/s and/or not meeting any of the terms and conditions, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank,” read the official statement.

RBI conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 Assistant vacancies in various offices of the Bank including Guwahati, Chandigarh and Shimla Office. The preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15, 2020, results of which were announced on March 17, 2020. The mains was held on November 22, 2020.

Steps to check the final result:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to the “Current Vacancies” section and click on the results tab Click on “Recruitment for the post of Assistant – Panel Year 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Guwahati Office” Click on “Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates” The list will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

