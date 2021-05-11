Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the final recruitment examination result for the post of Assistant in the Bank’s Mumbai, Bhopal and Raipur Office. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the list of qualified candidates from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A total of 380 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant in Bank’s Mumbai Office and 38 for Bank’s Bhopal and Raipur Office. The list, however, is provisional subject to the candidates being found medically fit and fulfilment of other terms and condition.

RBI conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 Assistant vacancies in various offices of the Bank including Guwahati, Chandigarh and Shimla Office. The preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15, 2020, results of which were announced on March 17, 2020. The mains was held on November 22, 2020.

Earlier, RBI released the final results of the recruitment examination for Bank’s Guwahati Office, Chandigarh and Shimla Office, and others.

Steps to check the final result:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to the “Current Vacancies” section and click on the results tab Click on “Recruitment for the post of Assistant – Panel Year 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Mumbai Office/ Bhopal and Raipur Office” Click on “Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates” The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the result for Bank’s Mumbai Office.

Here’s the direct link to check the result for Bank’s Bhopal and Raipur Office.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.