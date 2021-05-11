Rajasthan National Health Mission (NHM) has announced the Community Health Officer (CHO) result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the screening test conducted on November 10, 2020, can check and download their results from the official website rajswasthya.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7810 vacancies of Community Health Officer.

Candidates who have been declared qualified will have to sign a five year bond of Rs 5 lakh before joining the bridge course. The bond has to be on a Rs 500 non judicial stamp paper dully notarized, reports Times of India.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website rajswasthya.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click Here for Main Website” Click on “NTSP Merit List” and “TSP Merit List” The result will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the TSP merit list.

Here’s the direct link to check the NTSP merit list.

Candidates may also check the cut-off scores here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.