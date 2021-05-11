Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Mains examination for the post of Personal Assistant (High Court Staff). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, from May 12 to 18 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. The Mains examination was conducted on April 10, 2021, in Haridwar.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13 Personal Assistant vacancies. The online application process began on December 3, 2019, and concluded on December 23, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Personal Assistant Mains-2019 provisional answer key...” The answer key will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Candidates will be able to raise objections via the link provided by the Commission tomorrow i.e., May 12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.