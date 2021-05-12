The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident, and Junior Resident on a short time contract basis of three months.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the walk-in interview from May 10 to 31 between 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh. Selection will be done based on the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies: Nursing officer -300, Junior Resident -200, Senior Resident-100 and Technical Assistant-100.

Here’s AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment notification.

Education qualification

Senior resident: Candidate should be Post-graduate (allied medical)

Junior resident: Candidate should be MBBS for the post of Junior resident

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II): Candidate should have done BSc in Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Technical Assistant: Candidate applying for this post should be BSc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years of experience in the concerned field, OR Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years experience in the concerned field.