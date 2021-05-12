Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has decided to postpone the exam for recruitment to 2380 Fireman posts scheduled to be held on June 6. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the notice at csbc.bih.nic.in.

In its notice, CSBC said the decision to postpone the Fireman recruitment written exam 2021 has been taken in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. The new dates for the exam will be announced later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates, read the released notification. CSBC conducted the application process in March.

Here’s Bihar CSBC Fireman exam postponement notice.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.