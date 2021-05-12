State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Pharmacist and Specialist Cadre Officer online exams 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the recruitment exams can download their admit cards from the SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI Pharmacist exam 2021 and SBI SCO exam 2021 will be held on May 23 in a computer-based mode.

SBI has notified a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist in clerical cadre at 15 different circles across India. On the other hand, the bank has notified a total of 82 Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies for various posts on a contract and regular basis, including that of Manager (Credit Analyst) (45), Data analyst (8), Deputy Manager (9), etc.

Steps to download SBI Pharmacist, SCO exam 2021 admit card:

Visit SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers Go to ‘Current Openings’ Click on the admit card link for the desired post (Pharmacist/SCO) Enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download SBI Pharmacist exam 2021 admit card.

Here’s direct link to download SBI SCO exam 2021 admit card.