Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic till further notice. UPTET was scheduled to be conducted on July 25 to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools.

The new schedule will be released in due course of time.

The online registrations for the same were expected to commence from May 18 and conclude on June 1. The admit card was top release on July 14, 2021.

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

ANI UP on Tuesday reported the postponement of UPTET.

“Uttar Pradesh government postpones Utttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases,” tweeted ANI UP.