Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified the postponement of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) recruitment examinations scheduled to be held in the month of June amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The examinations were scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 20, 2021. The revised schedule will be released on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in in due course of time, read the official notification.

The UPPSC PCS ACF/RFO recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 416 vacancies, of which, 400 posts are for PCS, 1 for ACF, and 15 for RFO. The application process commenced in the month of February and concluded on March 5, 2021.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of three stage selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.