Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the final result of document verification round conducted for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). Candidates who have appeared for the DV can check their results on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The verification of certificates began on May 6, 2021, in the office of the Odisha Public Service Commission, 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack-753001. Approximately 1491 candidates were expected to appear for the verification, of which, 786 have been shortlisted for the recruitment.

“The list is purely provisional as it has been prepared basing upon information furnished by the candidates in their online application forms in relation to marks secured by them in 10th, 12th and MBBS examinations, subject to physical verification of the documents, as per the terms and conditions of the Recruitment Rules before joining of the candidates in the service,” read the notification.

Steps to check MO result:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on “View PDF” against “Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon)...” The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

The OPSC MO computer-based examination was conducted on April 28 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. A total of 1,904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer examination. OPSC had notified a total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.