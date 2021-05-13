Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified over 7,000 vacancies for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Assistant Teacher, and other posts. The Board will activate the online application window on its website dsssbonline.nic.in on May 25. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts till June 24.

The DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 7236 posts under different departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi. The official recruitment notification is available on the official website. Interested applicants are advised to read the advertisement in detail to determine eligibility criteria.

Here’s DSSSB recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy details

TGT - 6258

6258 Assistant Teacher Primary - 554

554 Assistant Teacher Nursery - 74

- 74 LDC - 278

- 278 Counselor - 50

- 50 Head Clerk - 12

- 12 Patwari - 10

Selection Process

DSSSB will select candidates through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test. The Board will conduct One-tier and two-tier examinations for the postcodes as per the examination scheme given in the notification.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.