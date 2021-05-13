The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will reopen the online application window for interested candidates to register for the ICSI CS exams June 2021 session. Applications will be accepted on the official website icsi.edu from May 15 to 22.

“In view to facilitate students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for June 2021 Session, online window for submission of the said form for June 2021 session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations will be re-opened from 00:01 hours on 15.05.2021 to 23:59 hours on 22.05.2021,” an ICSI notice read.

The Institute has provided this facility as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of coronavirus pandemic. The CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Exams due to be held in June have been deferred.

Here’s ICSI CS exam application re-opening window notice.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the examination form for CS examinations for June 2021 session was March 31 without late fees and April 9 with late fees.

The new examination schedule, depending upon the situation of pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various Government departments issued from time to time and a revised timetable for the CS exams will be issued and hosted on the website in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations.