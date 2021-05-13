The Karnataka government on Thursday has announced the postponement of SSLC or Class 10th examinations amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The revised schedule will be released later, as per media reports.

ANI reports that Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has said that SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies.

Earlier this month, Karnataka II PUC exams amid worsening COVID-19 situation followed by Karnataka CET 2021. KCET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and 8, 2021, which now has been deferred to August 28 and 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday. A total of 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191 as per the health department, reports Indian Express.