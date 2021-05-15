Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will today conclude the application process for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates can register online on the official website bfuhs.ac.in.

The application process began on May 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 473 posts of Staff Nurse at Govt Medical Colleges Amritsar, Patiala and other attached hospitals, and 30 posts of Staff Nurse at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

The hiring process was initiated to deal with the worsening COVID-19 situation, read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed Class 12th along with Punjabi upto Matric level or its equivalent from a recognized Board/ University/ Institution and hold a degree in B.Sc Nursing/three years diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery.

Registration with Punjab Nurses Registration Council is a must.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas, the fee for candidates from SC category is Rs 590.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Visit the official website bfuhs.ac.in Click on “Punjab Govt. Recruitments” under Jobs and Careers tab Key in the required details and register by clicking “New registration” Log in using the registration ID and password Fill the application form, and upload the required details Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.